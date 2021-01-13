SON in Rivers generates N85m in revenue through service charges

Kindly Share This Story:

…As organisation vows to beam light on the Petroleum sector

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, in Rivers State has generated N85 million to the Federal Government through Service Charges in 2020.

This was just as the Organisation also vowed that it would beam its searchlight on the petroleum industry, adding that it would ensure that global standards are obeyed in the sector.

These were disclosed when the Director-General and Chief Executive of SON, Mallam Faruk Salim, visited the Rivers/Bayelsa State Office on Port Harcourt and Port and Border Operations, Onne, respectively.

Speaking in his address, the State Coordinator, SON, Samuel Ayuba, who is in charge of the two states disclosed that despite the challenge posed on their operations by the dreaded Covid-19 that the body was able to generate about N85 million.

Ayuba said: “Within the years 2020, we generated N85 million despite the Covid-19 pandemic. This is against the performance of N19 million generated in 2019.

“We are requesting that the National office support our operations with LGP testing Van. This will help our operations and increase in revenue generation.

“We are also would want to go into the Petroleum industry. We want training and mentoring to enable our personnel to perform better.”

Meanwhile, in his address, the Director-General and Chief Executive of SON, Mallam Faruk Salim, promised to organise training, retraining and mentoring for the people to be more effective and efficient in the job.

He said mentoring would make personnel of the organisation get acquainted with Standard Operating Procedures of the body, noting that training is an issue that must be addressed.

Salim stated that the body is working effortlessly to ensure that manufacturers stop production of substandard products, vowing to prosecute anyone arrested.

He said: “Our organization has been working to prevent manufactures from faking products and we are addressing those issues holistically.

“We are addressing it at different levels and we will continue doing that. Will not fail to prosecute anyone involved in faking products. We have a good start in the fight against substandard products in the market and we will build on it.

Salim revealed that the organisation has concluded plans to move focus to the Petroleum sector, adding that the move would ensure good quality for the industry.

“We are going to the Petroleum Industry. We are going to work together with other government-based organisations to follow the standards. We learn as we go in because we have competent and intelligent personnel, he added.

