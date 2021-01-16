Softwork.xyz connects freelancers and Employers via its platform

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

It’s quite interesting meeting young Nigerian professionals who are concerned with the rate of unemployment in the country especially among the youths, and now ready to proffer solution as they had taken time to develop a software that connects freelancers to employers.

It links freelancers to your choice of work or projects at your doorpost. There is also an aspect of the software that protects both freelancer and employer in terms payment for service.

This is first of its kind trending in the social media space to benefit skilled and qualified Nigerians seeking employment.

Speaking at the relaunching, the Founder/CEO, Chigozie Okwara took time to explain the efforts, skills and technology behind the setting of the platform.

Okwara said that, we are quick to match people to employers. He said further that you might have searched for softwork.xyz and the popular 404 Error pops up, this is because we are relaunching to serve every employer and freelancer better.

According to him, we connect employers with freelancers for projects so they can grow and improve. “It’s almost like outsourcing, but better. Unlike using full time employees, you can hire based on skill set.

Continuing, he said that people choose to be a freelancer because it’s their passion and they develop marketable skills while creating their own schedule.

“Softwork is the bridge between the talented and those in need of certain skills. Our platform removes the worries both clients and freelancers may have. We have various skills such as; web designers, app developers, writers,video editors, music promotion, the list goes on.

This flexibility creates better work-life balance for freelancers and increases the quality and speed of service delivery for businesses.

In addition, Marketing Manager, Softwork, Light Nwokocha, said that their concerted efforts is to serve both freelancers and employers well. However, he said that this will attract and encourage more Nigerian youths to develop themselves for better jobs and better tomorrow.

