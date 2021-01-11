Social Media Reactions: Keyamo launches 774,000 jobs in grand style 

Kindly Share This Story:

The Honourable Minister of State, Labour & Employment and Former Min. of State, Niger-Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has launched the Special Public Works Programme (774,000) jobs in my own Local Government Area (Uvwie LGA) in Delta State.

Festus Keyamo commenced the programme by empowering the Youth with Cutlass and wheelbarrow, promoting agriculture.

Reactions trail Social Media as Keyamo’s act of generosity has provoked lots of comment.

Poverty is a tool Nigeria govt have utilized and imposed on Nigerians .

They push means to mk us stay comfortably in oppression .

That’s the only thing that explains why Festus Keyamo would give out wheelbarrows and cutlasses as employment scheme in 202, haba . — Dami ❁. (@GeeKinqest__) January 11, 2021

Thank you sir,Nigerians are proud of you, Delta State is proud of you…and we pray for the best for you ijn.Amen 🙏 — Edhekpo uyoyou (@EdhekpoU) January 10, 2021

Festus Keyamo left Delta State with plane and returned with wheelbarrow. Dem really swear for this government 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SLaF1hN10i — Womanist (@EriDaniel2) January 11, 2021

@BashirAhmaad so this what Festus Keyamo meant as job creation 🤔 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cfF9Wvo4dU — Olabamiji A.Olagoke (@Olabamiji25) January 11, 2021

“Warri no dey carry last” but Festus keyamo went all the way to Abuja and returned to Delta with wheel barrows and cutlasses as employment scheme? in 2021? Lmaoooo — DaniellaDavis (@DiDiPreedy) January 11, 2021

God punish Satan😈 Chai! Delta State the 3rd largest producer of oil & the 3rd richest State in Nigeria, they’re empowering her youths with wheelbarrows& Cutlasses

Up North bandits, kidnappers, herdsmen & ex Boko Haram members are given millions.

Festus Keyamo home is the best, pic.twitter.com/qFZlT0UJEZ — Evee (@evee_eveemore) January 11, 2021

Festus Keyamo that I know is too decent to be part of this hopeless & useless Govt. He’s a very good guy but bad things happen to good people. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) January 10, 2021

Sometimes I don’t understand how our leaders think, Why do they always have to reason to take us backwards instead of moving forward?

Festus Keyamo can do better Because cutlass and wheelbarrow is not the future of farming and it will never be. #EricaNlewedim #tundeednut pic.twitter.com/cveRxn7aL4 — Gbenga Thomas (@GbengaThomas7) January 11, 2021

Festus Keyamo really had to wear matching outfits with this barrow for optics.

What a model he could have been. pic.twitter.com/7rGpHMxbsD — Onyekachi (@Felixity19) January 11, 2021

Oh Festus keyamo(SAN)

Continue shaming the shameless — Dr Thywill Brown (@Brownthywill) January 11, 2021

