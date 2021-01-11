Breaking News
Social Media Reactions: Keyamo launches 774,000 jobs in grand style 

Festus Keyamo

The Honourable Minister of State, Labour & Employment and Former Min. of State, Niger-Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has launched the Special Public Works Programme (774,000) jobs in my own Local Government Area (Uvwie LGA) in Delta State.

Festus Keyamo commenced the programme by empowering the Youth with Cutlass and wheelbarrow, promoting agriculture.

Reactions trail Social Media as Keyamo’s act of generosity has provoked lots of comment.


