Social Crusader threatens to drag Gov Obaseki to court over insecurity in Edo

Alleges residents at mercy of robbers, kidnappers, cultists

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A social crusader and Founder, One Love Foundation, Chief Patrick Eholor, yesterday, threatened to drag Governor Godwin Obaseki, over a worrisome insecurity situation in Edo State.

Eholor who lamented the current spate of violence in the state alleged that residents now live at the mercy of armed robbers, kidnappers, and cultists who are on a rampage.

According to him Edo people, especially those living in the capital, Benin City, never had experienced insecurity as it is at the moment since the State was created.

He said: “Nigerians should know their rights, especially my Edo people. If anybody is killed or kidnapped again in Edo State, I will sue the Governor because he collects security votes.

“So I will ask him (Obaseki) what he is using the security votes for, because it is a constitutional matter, very clear that the government is supposed to protect us as citizens.”

He further stated, “Edo as a State is now being hijacked by hoodlums who have continued to operate freely as robbers, kidnappers or cultist.

“People are being robbed on daily basis, Point Of Sale, POS, operators, market women at various quarters, drivers and passengers are left to their fate.”

He also lamented and added that “We have never had it bad like this as a State.”

This was his demand and task for the Obaseki-led administration as far as insecurity in the State is concerned, “All we want is a safe Edo State where investors can come in and do business any day and anytime.

“We need jobs to be created for our teeming youths. Politics aside, the Governor should do better.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

