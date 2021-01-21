SMBLF to FG: Your overt support for Miyetti Allah may destroy Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, on Thursday, warned the Federal Government over the dangerous game it is playing over its overt support for Miyetti Allah saying “Should there be any breakdown of law and order in any part of the country over this encouragement of Miyetti Allah against law and order, President Buhari will be held squarely responsible.”

Reacting to the Ondo State government’s seven days ultimatum given to Fulani herdsmen to vacate its forest reserves, the forum said it was purely a residual matter which the Federal Government has no business with.

In a statement by Yinka Odumakin (South West),Chief Guy Ikokwu (South East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South South) and Dr Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), the forum said no responsible governor would allow what the Federal Government wants for Fulani herdsmen.

The statement reads: “The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) is compelled to warn the Federal Government on the dangerous game it is playing over its overt support for Miyetti Allah to violate the lawful order of Ondo state Government banning grazing in its forest reserves.

“We are supposed to be a Federal Republic and Forest Reserves in states are fully residual matter to which the Federal Government has no business with.

The Federal Government statement by Garba Shehu that the Governor of Ondo lacks the full powers to decide on its reserves in spite of the Land Use Act that vests lands in states in the Governors was a complete overreach and clear abuse of the constitution in a bid to elevate Fulani herders above the law.

It is a continuation of the obsessive attachment to Miyetti Allah like the President instructing Governor Ortom to go and live peaceably with Killers after Miyetti Allah killed 78 citizens of the stare in January 2019, to prevent Ondo from holding its rights on its reserves in the face of persistent killings of its people by herders occupying the reserves illegally.

“No decent or responsible governor would allow what the Federal Government wants for Fulani herdsmen.

“SMBLF, therefore, asks the Federal Government to withdraw the unjust diktat and allow Ondo to enforce the law.

We equally call on all Governors in all non-Fulani communities who are being forced to live under Fulani terror to take proactive measures to secure their people lawfully.

“Should there be any breakdown of law and order in any part of the country over this encouragement of Miyetti Allah against law and order, President Buhari will be held squarely responsible.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

