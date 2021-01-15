Skincare Academy to berth in Nigeria, beauty expert, Folashade Omotoyinbo says

Kindly Share This Story:

Ekiti State-born beautician and London-based skincare expert, Folashade Omotoyinbo, has said that she is ready to open a Skincare Academy where youths will be trained to become experts in beauty business.

The beautician said her interest is to ensure that young people are trained so they too can be independent and productive in a way they contribute to the national economy.

Folasade, the CEO, Posh Glow Skincare, said: “I want to run an academy where young people are trained on skincare services. I am well trained in the London Academy of Beauty, and I feel I could replicate such an academy in Nigeria too.

“The skincare market is a larger market, where one who knows her onions can navigate and make much profit, and this Academy will be out there to make educational provisions for our youths who are unemployed or are not gainfully engaged to become more productive.”

Folashade, who described beauty business as a world-class with its attendant challenges, said, there are lots of competitions in the industry, but what stands her products out, she said, is the quality of services offered by her company.

“We don’t cut corners to make quick money, we are purely into quality delivery, and that is why we have a lot of patronage at Poshglow. We are planning to raise at least 100 skincare experts in 2021, so we can empower females too, to get their hands working,” she said.

With this innovation, Folasade, said, “I want to encourage Nigerians, especially the youths to develop their skills, set up private businesses and invest in them. If you have multiple sources of income, you will excel, even, under a harsh economy.”

Also, to further register her business presence in Nigeria, she said she hope to be a leader in the skincare market and to make Poshglow a household name in the country.

The London-based beauty sensation who said, her organic products are already among the best in the country, added that her encouraging results and testimonies from her clients have been a motivating factor to her business.

