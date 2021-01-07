Simon Yalaza: The popular YouTube sensation whose life is as interesting as the man himself

Kindly Share This Story:

He didn’t aspire to become an online star, it just happened…there are a lot of anecdotes and events related to Simon’s life which will keep you engaged, for sure.

The well known YouTube star’s entry into the online world was spontaneous and occurred by some coincidence. Who knew that recording a video of himself and uploading it via social media would get him to this spot? The video accumulated many likes and that inspired Simon to leap into the field of creating videos on the popular social media platform – YouTube. Netizens have seen this well known online star on his YouTube channel, yet many don’t have the foggiest idea about the genuine him, from where he comes, his personal life, the story behind the one who keeps his audience in splits through his channel. There are numerous untold anecdotes about this star which people want to know. Let’s revisit the tale of this YouTube genius who has made a mark in the digital world.

32 year old, Simon, was born in Hechingen, Germany and as a kid had been massively motivated by his dad, who he looked upon with awe. His constant companions were his sister and his pet canine and he was closest to his mom as a child. “The individual whom I respect the most is my dad, since he is one person who has consistently carried on with a genuine life, and was consistently a stride ahead in satisfying others”, states Simon.

READ ALSO:

His growing up years were brimming with fun while at school, with music being his number one subject. He adored playing soccer and a large portion of his day was spent on the ground, if not studying or running errands at home. Besides sports, what he adored the most was to make others giggle. He was even more known to delight individuals with his frenzy, which kept everybody feeling great, and amused to the core and he used these better attributes of him admirably when he forayed into the online world.

From the initial days he had been following the humour genre, be it films or TV and he always dreamt of himself on screen performing his usual antics. His acting abilities were greatly appreciated by people around him, who likewise urged him to follow this field and make it his calling. With all the appreciation and accolades he received undoubtedly boosted his confidence and he decided to work his way out and make a success in front of the camera, and going forward, created a history of sorts by becoming the most popular faces on YouTube.

His dad financed him at first which launched his foremost endeavour three years back, and today he has gotten quite possibly the most famous YouTubers whose viewers have been growing with each passing day. Simon has won struck the right chord with his audience making him one of the most renowned personalities of present times.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: