Sigma Pensions counsels youths on importance of retirement savings

By Rosemary Iwunze

Sigma Pensions Limited has charged youths to start setting their retirement goals early and vigilantly save towards it.

The Head of Risk Management, Sigma Pensions, Ms Paula Benedict, made the call at a collaborative webinar organised by Sigma Pensions and Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), with over 100 youths in attendance.

The webinar on financial literacy initiative for youth themed, “Break Free”, also featured Founder of Twelve Vest, Mrs Tomie Balogun and Head, Business Development, Piggyvest, Mr. Ayo Akinola.

In her address, Benedict said: “This is the time to actually save as much as possible. You need to set your retirement goals and look at your pension to see how your pension manager is handling your funds and if there is need to change your manager, this is the right time to do that.

Also speaking on what prompted the webinar, Unit Head, Brand and Marketing Communications, Sigma Pensions, Mrs. Yetunde Adebiyi, said: “This event is aimed at pointing out how we can take charge of our lives, circle of influence, finances and money matters. We also want to help guide people on their finances and savings for a prosperous retirement.”

In her remark, Balogun said: “Set goals, plan a budget and make investment a bill. Time is limited so you have to put your money to work in a way your income is growing and making additional income for you.”

