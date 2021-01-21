Show the world that you’re father of all irrespective of ethnic affiliation, Ondo Monarchs tell Buhari

— Farmers, drivers, forest guards protest in Ondo, back Akeredolu’s order to herders

— Akeredolu’s quit notice, good intention, will secure lives, properties — Ondo lawmakers, Agunloye

Dayo Johnson, Dapo Akinrefon

MONARCHS in Ondo state have asked President Muhammad Buhari to show the world that he is the father of all irrespective of ethnic affiliation.

They were reacting to the statement by the Presidential aide Garuba Sheu kicking against the seven-day ultimatum given to herdsmen to vacate government forest reserves across the state.

Meanwhile, farmers, drivers, forest guards, traders have staged a peaceful protest in support of the quit notice issued herdsmen to vacate government forest reserves across the state by governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The protesters displayed various placards in support of the eviction of the herdsmen in the forest reserves.