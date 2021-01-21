A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Show the world that you’re father of all irrespective of ethnic affiliation, Ondo Monarchs tell Buhari
— Farmers, drivers, forest guards protest in Ondo, back Akeredolu’s order to herders
— Akeredolu’s quit notice, good intention, will secure lives, properties — Ondo lawmakers, Agunloye
Dayo Johnson, Dapo Akinrefon
MONARCHS in Ondo state have asked President Muhammad Buhari to show the world that he is the father of all irrespective of ethnic affiliation.
They were reacting to the statement by the Presidential aide Garuba Sheu kicking against the seven-day ultimatum given to herdsmen to vacate government forest reserves across the state.
Meanwhile, farmers, drivers, forest guards, traders have staged a peaceful protest in support of the quit notice issued herdsmen to vacate government forest reserves across the state by governor Rotimi Akeredolu.
The protesters displayed various placards in support of the eviction of the herdsmen in the forest reserves.
Recall that the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu issued a quit notice to the herdsmen in all the states Forest reserves and asking those yet to register to do so forthwith.
Speaking with newsmen in Akure after an emergency meeting of the state council of Chiefs, the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh who spoke on behalf of other monarchs said they supported the governors ” directive to unregistered herders to vacate government forest reserves.
Oba Momoh called “on President Muhammudu Buhari to show the world that he is the father of all irrespective of ethnic affiliation.
He urged the President to advise his aides to always exercise restraints on issues that border on the current insecurity in the country.
The monarchs also condemned the deliberate attempt by some persons to twist the governor‘s clear directive in respect of government forest reserves\.
They said Fulanis like any other ethnic groups are free to live and conduct their legitimate businesses anywhere in the country including Ondo state.
