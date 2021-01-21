Breaking News
Translate

Show the world that you’re father of all irrespective of ethnic affiliation, Ondo Monarchs tell Buhari

On 4:23 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Buhari

— Farmers, drivers, forest guards protest in Ondo, back Akeredolu’s order to herders

— Akeredolu’s quit notice, good intention, will secure lives, properties —  Ondo lawmakers, Agunloye

Dayo Johnson, Dapo Akinrefon

MONARCHS in Ondo state have asked President Muhammad Buhari to show the world that he is the father of all irrespective of ethnic affiliation.
They were reacting to the statement by the Presidential aide Garuba Sheu kicking against the seven-day ultimatum given to herdsmen to vacate government forest reserves across the state.
Meanwhile,  farmers, drivers, forest guards, traders have staged a peaceful protest in support of the quit notice issued herdsmen to vacate government forest reserves across the state by governor Rotimi Akeredolu.
The protesters displayed various placards in support of the eviction of the herdsmen in the forest reserves.

Also read: 7-Day Ultimatum: Buhari’s presidency has emotional attachment to herdsmen — Ondo Govt

Recall that the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu issued a quit notice to the herdsmen in all the states Forest reserves and asking those yet to register to do so forthwith.
Speaking with newsmen in Akure after an emergency meeting of the state council of Chiefs, the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh who spoke on behalf of other monarchs said they supported the governors ” directive to unregistered herders to vacate government forest reserves.

Oba Momoh called “on President Muhammudu Buhari to show the world that he is the father of all irrespective of ethnic affiliation.

He urged the President to advise his aides to always exercise restraints on issues that border on the current insecurity in the country.

The monarchs also condemned the deliberate attempt by some persons to twist the governor‘s clear directive in respect of government forest reserves\.

They said Fulanis like any other ethnic groups are free to live and conduct their legitimate businesses anywhere in the country including Ondo state.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!