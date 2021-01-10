Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una— CALABAR

PROFESSOR Ivara Esu, Cross River State Deputy Governor, has said it is shameful to allow herdsmen, Boko Haram insurgents and bandits to continue to terrorise Nigerians.

Professor Esu, who was speaking on Sunday during a church service to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, stated that the event should not be just to fulfil all righteousness, but an occasion to pray for the military and country.

“I have been thinking and have not come to terms with why we have not been able to use intelligence to locate and smoke out Boko Harm insurgents and hoodlums from their hideout,” Professor Esu said.

He said technology abound that can be used to identify with precision where terrorists are hiding and then “smoke them out”.

He said investigations should be carried out to identify the financiers of Boko Haram and herdsmen, who are wreaking havoc on the country.

“Why should we negotiate with kidnappers and give them money with which they buy more arms to further terrorise us?” he asked.

The Deputy Governor said more prayers should be offered for the Nigerian military to be fearless and strong in combatting insurgency. He thanked the military for the support given to the state to fight criminals.

On her part, Mrs Blessing Egbara, Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Social Welfare, said Governor Ben Ayade had continuously given support o enhance the welfare of the armed forces and retired military personnel in the state.

She said more will be done to better their welfare in 2021.

Rev Anuri Ogbonna, who delivered the sermon, said Nigeria will not go down with its challenges but about to experience new heights in development.

“Everything that happens has a terminal date and whatever challenges Nigeria is going through now will soon end. Nigeria is moving from bondage to the promised land, where it will experience tranquility and peace.

“Let our leaders remove the garments of old nature which are characterised by hate, corruption, and put on the garment of love that God has blessed them with,” he said.

