By Evelyn Usman

Seven persons, among them a woman, have been arrested in connection with the 11-year-old girl who was gang-raped to death in Ejigbo area of Lagos, three months ago.

Recall that the deceased, Favour Okechukwu, a Junior Secondary School 3 student, was sent on an errand by her mother, at about 3 p.m. that fateful day but never returned.

Her lifeless body was later recovered in a building on Olarewaju street, not too far from her home, naked and with blood-stained, by policemen attached to Ejigbo Division.

Perpetrators of the crime fled, including occupants of the building.

However, Vanguard reliably gathered that two of the suspects were traced to Ogun State. The suspects were said to have been involved in a botched robbery operation.

Their confessional statement led to the arrest of other suspects, among them, a woman alleged to have paid the boys to gang- rape the girl.

But the woman was said to have denied the allegation.

A spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the arrest, gave names of the suspects as Ajom Princewill, 37; Omobolanle Olowookere, 41, Aliu Adesola Bilyamin, 24;/Emmanuel Okon, 24; Bolarinwa Olamilekan,24; Badmus Abdullatif, 20; Quadri Azeez, 22 and Sunday Odunayo, aka Walter, 22.

The suspects according to him, had been charged to the Magistrate Court 3, Ebute Metta on a three-count charge of conspiracy, Defilement and Murder.

