SESSPN mourns Ndubuisi Kanu, Azike, Onwudiwe, Idoko

Ndubuisi Kanu, rare breed in consistency— Tinubu
Late Ndubuisi Kanu

…Hails Obiozor’s emergence as Ohanaeze leader

By Victor Ajihromanus

The South East South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), has lamented the demise of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, retd, Prof Nick Idoko,  Barristers Ziggy Azike, SAN, and Oscar Onwudiwe.

It said they illustrated “their common commitment to our corporate nationalism and sub regional drive for efficiencies and developments.”

The group  in separate condolence messages signed by its President, Mr Hannibal Uwaifo, and released by the Publicity Secretary, Collins Steve Ugwu,  said  while  Kanu was a master of his military career with historic gallantry at Nigeria’s  democratic persistence, Prof Idoko was an invaluable knowledge asset who deployed it to lead, mentor and nurture many.

The body said Azike and  Onwudiwe were exceptional portraits of leadership  talents with depths of legal reserves that were unexhausted and untimely denied a nation that deserves more of them.

” These losses are indeed sad with a cumulative waste of  human capital that is tragic to the nation and hurts their families intensely.  We deeply mourn them with their families, their states and their governors.

“On the brighter side, they extended their congratulations to the the new Ohaneze Ndigbo President General, Prof George Obiozor whom they noted is not just an accomplished professional, but an astute diplomat with quick expectations from the nationality he now leads for results that he cannot defer but build upon. We sincerely wish him well  and look forward to a fresh synergy that will impact our subregions positively to induce peace and security for our robust regional growth and development, ” SESSPN added.

