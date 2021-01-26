SESSPN mourns Ndubuisi Kanu, Azike, Onwudiwe, Idoko

Kindly Share This Story:

…Hails Obiozor’s emergence as Ohanaeze leader

By Victor Ajihromanus

The South East South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), has lamented the demise of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, retd, Prof Nick Idoko, Barristers Ziggy Azike, SAN, and Oscar Onwudiwe.

It said they illustrated “their common commitment to our corporate nationalism and sub regional drive for efficiencies and developments.”

The group in separate condolence messages signed by its President, Mr Hannibal Uwaifo, and released by the Publicity Secretary, Collins Steve Ugwu, said while Kanu was a master of his military career with historic gallantry at Nigeria’s democratic persistence, Prof Idoko was an invaluable knowledge asset who deployed it to lead, mentor and nurture many.

The body said Azike and Onwudiwe were exceptional portraits of leadership talents with depths of legal reserves that were unexhausted and untimely denied a nation that deserves more of them.

” These losses are indeed sad with a cumulative waste of human capital that is tragic to the nation and hurts their families intensely. We deeply mourn them with their families, their states and their governors.

“On the brighter side, they extended their congratulations to the the new Ohaneze Ndigbo President General, Prof George Obiozor whom they noted is not just an accomplished professional, but an astute diplomat with quick expectations from the nationality he now leads for results that he cannot defer but build upon. We sincerely wish him well and look forward to a fresh synergy that will impact our subregions positively to induce peace and security for our robust regional growth and development, ” SESSPN added.

