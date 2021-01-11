Service Chiefs: People don’t see what Buhari is seeing— Garba Shehu

Kindly Share This Story:

With the rise in the number of deaths, kidnapping, banditry, rape and other insecurity issues bedeviling the country, and of course the call for the sack of service chiefs, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that Buhari sees what critics and every other person do not see on the service chiefs.

Disclosing this when he appeared on TVC on Sunday Shehu said: “It is because he is seeing things that critics are not seeing. He is seeing things most people don’t see,” he said in response to why the security heads are still in office.

“It is not a tenured appointment. There is no part of the law that says chief of army staff must serve for two years. Then, after two years, he must go.

“He serves at the pleasure of the president. Now, the president has said again he will make changes. When will he make those changes? It is entirely up to him. I think Nigerians should give him the benefit of the doubt.

“This country has always been challenged by issues of insecurity. No country is crime-free,” he said, adding: “The challenges are mutating … but all hands are now on deck.

“From the resolutions we are seeing particularly from the president, 2021 is going to be very decisive in dealing with Boko Haram, banditry, and kidnapping.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

