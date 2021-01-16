Sensitise your followers to dangers of corruption, Suleman Njoku tells religious leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

Religious leaders in the country have been urged to sensitise their followers to the dangers posed by corruption for a better society.

Dr Abudulmumini Isah of the MacArthur Foundation, gave the charge at a Town Hall meeting of some religious bodies on “Combating Corruption through Interfaith Platforms in Nigeria”, held in Owerri on Friday.

The programme was organised by the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) Muslim Community, Owerri, in conjunction with Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies, Bayero University, Kano.

Isah said that anti-graft agencies cannot wage the fight against corruption in the country alone.

He called for the formation of groups that could join hands to fight the menace.

Also speaking, the Imo Chief Imam, Suleman Njoku, noted that the fight against corruption should start from within.

According to him, an attitude that is contrary to the law of morality is corruption.

The cleric asked his fellow religious leaders to preach the undiluted word of the Holy books as a way of fighting the scourge.

Collaborating Njoku’s views, the Chaplain, Anglican Chapel of Light in the Federal University of Technology Owerri, Ven. Kelechi Okere, enjoined government to incorporate faith-based organisations in the fight against corruption for effective result.

Okere said religious bodies could fight corruption through teaching, preaching and counselling.

Contributing, the Senior Pastor, Word Celebration Christian Centre, Owerri, Restand Amadi, said corruption had gone beyond politicians, as it exists in the day to day activities of the people.

Amadi said that corruption must be identified, condemned in its totality and correctional measures applied.

The Programme Officer, UNN Muslim Community, Malam Nurudeen Adeyemo, appreciated those who honoured their invitation.

Adeyemo enjoined them to carry the good news of the town hall meeting to their various gathering and churches.

The Leader of the Yoruba community in Imo, Chief Adedeji, advised the government to include discipline as a subject in schools to combat corruption from the cradle.

Vanguard News Nigeria

