Senate rejects payment of N98.4m for printing of PIB flyers by Ministry of Petroleum

As Ministry paid N39m to 2 persons for monitoring of projects within Abuja

Asks the officers involved to return the money back to the Federation Account

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Senate has taken a swipe at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources over the payment of N98.4 million for the printing of leaflets for the awareness campaign programme for the Petroleum Industrial Bill without due process.

The Senate has however frowned at the mismanagement of public funds by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Edo South led Senate Committee on Public Accounts which raised the alarm, have also discovered how the payment of N39 million was paid into two persons accounts for project monitoring within Abuja.

The Senator Urhoghide led Committee is relying on the query raised by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation in the 2015 report and brought before it for probe and subsequent presentation to the Senate at Plenary.

The query read, “contrary to the procurement process, an entry in the cash book for the sum of N98.4 million was made in favour of a company for printing of leaflets for awareness campaign programme for the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

“There was no formal award of contract and it was also observed that the approval for the payment was via memo presented by the Director (Press) to Ministerial Tender Board meeting of 9th and 11th October 2013.

“The permanent secretary had been requested to take procedural disciplinary measures against the erring officers in line with the provision with extant regulation.”

The Ministry in its written response said, ” adequate publicity was made: M/s Dangrace and partners Ltd were selected based on proven capabilities and competence.

“It should be stated that veritable costing proposals were submitted and approved before the Authorization for the award and production of Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) leaflets.

“The Department complied with necessary rule and procedure.”

Another query reads, “Contrary to the e-payment policy of the Federal government the total sum of N39.7 million was paid to 178 staff of the ministry for project monitoring and evaluation in 2014.

“Instead of direct payment to individual accounts, the disbursement was paid 2 (two) accounts vide PV. Nos. MPR/CAP/828/2014 and MPR/CAP/826/2014 of 02/12/14.

“It was curious that 178 officers in the division of the Ministry could be involved in project monitoring and evaluation at the same time. Other irregularities observed duplication of officers names, duplication of locations, monitoring of projects outside the statutory purview of the Ministry and its parastatals, payment of DTA, and other traveling allowances to staff for monitoring parastatals located in Abuja.

“There was no evidence presented for audit review by the M & E division for the project monitoring exercise carried out by the 178 officers despite the payment of N1.4 million to coordinating secretariat for such purpose.

“To all intent and purpose, this expenditure cannot be accepted as a legitimate charge against public funds.”

In its response, the Ministry said, “The two staff were appointed as the project Accountants for the project. People were grouped and assigned to various projects for prudence and accountability.

“Reports were submitted to the appropriate Department which DPRD

“Due process and procedure were followed in the best interest of the service.

“Duplication of officers’ names and locations were due to officers visiting different places after grouping. No officer was paid DTA for monitoring parastatals within Abuja UT they were paid to monitor those outside Abuja. ”

Not satisfied with the presentation, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Urhoghide then directed the officers involved to return the money back to the federation account.

