Sen Omo-Agege charges APC stakeholders to make membership registration a success

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen Ovie Omo-Agege has charged leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC to mobilize party supporters to register officially as members of the ruling party.

This was made known in a press statement released by his assistant, Aruviere Egharhevwa, where the Deputy Sen. President encouraged supporters to register en masse in the nationwide membership registration exercise scheduled to commence on (Monday) 25th of January, 2021

The statement reads: “As decided by the national leadership of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), a nationwide membership registration exercise to update and revalidate the party’s membership register will start on 25th January 2021.

This major, important, and well-planned exercise will afford all who subscribe to the progressive ideals of the APC an opportunity to be duly registered as members without “discrimination or exclusion”.

” As a firm believer in the ideals and vision of the APC, the Deputy President of the Senate, His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege hereby encourages our people to register en masse as members of the APC. He trusts that all leaders and stakeholders of the party will work together to make this internal exercise a huge success.”

He continued: The overall objective of the membership registration exercise is to grow and strengthen our party from the grassroots. This is not and should not be adversarial at all. To win elections and govern, an organized and responsible party must consciously grow its base. It is, therefore, necessary and important for all our leaders and stakeholders to give unqualified support to this process by mobilizing our people to participate in it. We owe the Membership Registration Committee, and of course our national leadership, this solemn duty. Their success is our collective success.”

“All politics is local, they say. In this regard, the DSP specifically tasks and encourages all leaders and major stakeholders of the APC in Delta State and the wider South-South geo-political zone to seize this moment to unite in the best interest of the party and our people. Let us come together; mobilize our people to register as members of our party and strengthen the party thereby. It is the right thing to do.”

