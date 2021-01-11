Security: Ayade has made Calabar South safer for living, business – LG Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

…residents now sleep with their eyes closed

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Executive Chairman of Calabar South Local government Council, Hon. (Mrs)Esther Edet Bassey has commended governor Ben Ayade for his giant strides in making the Local Government safer and better for living and business.

Speaking with Vanguard on Monday in Calabar, the LG boss described Prof Ben Ayade as a passionate leader with the welfare of the people at heart.

Her words: ” Prof Ben Ayade is indeed a Man of his words, Passionate about the welfare and safety of his People, he is a genius with human growth and development at heart, the narrative of Calabar South has changed under his watch.

“My people in Calabar South can now sleep with their two eyes closed, as almost every firm of security threat has been nipped in the bud. Residents and business owners are also happy with the governor following the launch of Operation Akpakwu.

“I am so proud to say that since the launch of Operation Akpakwu, most incidents of robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes including Cultism has either been reduced to the barest minimum or totally eradicated.

“With a Sincere heart, I say thank you my Digital, Compassionate Governor who has made Calabar South a safe place and also a hot zone because criminals can no longer operate anymore.

“I want to use this medium to assure all business owners and residents as well as law-abiding citizens to go about their duty without fear, Calabar South is safer and better ” she assured.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: