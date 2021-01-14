Kindly Share This Story:

Edo State has recorded eight new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and one death from the disease as at Thursday, January 14, while 53 healthcare workers have been infected with the virus since the second wave of the disease outbreak in the state.

The State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Andrew Obi, disclosed this during a meeting of the State Taskforce on COVID-19, chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said, “We have, in the last 24 hours, recorded 8 new coronavirus cases and 1 new death. 240 samples were collected from the various screening and testing centres across the state. As today, Thursday, January 14, 2021, we have 238 active cases of the virus in the state.

“Since the second wave of the deadly disease, Edo State has recorded 447 confirmed cases out of which 53 are health workers. The State has also recorded 202 recoveries and 12 deaths from the disease.”

He noted that the State will soon roll out more measures to halt the spread of the disease even as the risk communication and disease surveillance mechanisms are being strengthened to protect lives and livelihoods of all residents in Edo State.

He cautioned residents in the state to observe all precautionary measures to guard against the spread of the infectious disease, including compulsory and proper use of face masks, regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, observe physical distancing measures and limit social events.

The State Covid-19 Incident Manager urged residents with any COVID-19 symptoms to contact the Edo Emergency Operation Centre on the toll-free number 08003625000 for assistance or their nearest health facility.

Vanguard News NIgeria

