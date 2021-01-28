Sanwo-Olu approves appointment of 17 perm secs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of 17 Permanent Secretaries in the state public service.

In a statement on Thursday, by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the appointments take immediate effect.

Muri-Okunola explained that the appointments were made after a rigorous screening, which spanned over two months, culminating in Mr. Governor’s one-on-one interview of the shortlisted candidates.

Muri-Okunola expressed confidence that the appointees possess the qualities, competence and experience required to serve as Permanent Secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service.

According to him, the deployment posts of the appointees would be announced “in due course.”

The new permanent secretaries are: Dr. Mustafa, Akinwunmi, Ayool, Oyeyemi, George Oluwakemi, Hundogan Temitope, Engr. (Mrs) Kosegbe Abiola, Onayele Abiodun, Adefoyin-Ajayi Adenike, Sangowanwa Ajose, Oduguwa Olusola, Olajide Adeboye, Machado-Onanuga Olamide.

Others are: Gaji Tajudeen, Olowoshago Owodiran, Simone Fashola, Daba Mojisola, Oshodi Tolani and Kasali Waheed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

