Sanwo-Olu approves appointment of 17 perm secs

On 8:36 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Sanwo-Olu, Dangote, Elumelu, 6 others honored for fight against COVID-19
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of 17 Permanent Secretaries in the state public service.

In a statement on Thursday, by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the appointments take immediate effect.

Muri-Okunola explained that the appointments were made after a rigorous screening, which spanned over two months, culminating in Mr. Governor’s one-on-one interview of the shortlisted candidates.

READ ALSO:PIB: Persons with disabilities crave for 5% of oil projects, activities in N/Delta

Muri-Okunola expressed confidence that the appointees possess the qualities, competence and experience required to serve as Permanent Secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service.

According to him, the deployment posts of the appointees would be announced “in due course.”

The new permanent secretaries are: Dr. Mustafa, Akinwunmi, Ayool, Oyeyemi, George Oluwakemi, Hundogan Temitope, Engr. (Mrs) Kosegbe Abiola, Onayele Abiodun, Adefoyin-Ajayi Adenike, Sangowanwa Ajose, Oduguwa Olusola, Olajide Adeboye, Machado-Onanuga Olamide.

Others are: Gaji Tajudeen, Olowoshago Owodiran, Simone Fashola, Daba Mojisola, Oshodi Tolani and Kasali Waheed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!