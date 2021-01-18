Kindly Share This Story:

The de facto chief of South Korea’s Samsung business empire was jailed for two and a half years on Monday over a sprawling corruption scandal, Yonhap news agency reported, in a ruling that deprives the tech giant of its top decision-maker.

Lee Jae-yong, the vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, the world’s biggest smartphone and memory chip maker, was found guilty of bribery and embezzlement and was immediately taken into custody, Yonhap said.

READ ALSO:

AFP

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: