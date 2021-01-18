Breaking News
JUST IN: Samsung chief ‘Lee Jae-yong’ jailed over corruption scandal

On 11:48 amIn Newsby
Samsung may discontinue high-end Galaxy Note smartphones – sourcesThe de facto chief of South Korea’s Samsung business empire was jailed for two and a half years on Monday over a sprawling corruption scandal, Yonhap news agency reported, in a ruling that deprives the tech giant of its top decision-maker.

Lee Jae-yong, the vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, the world’s biggest smartphone and memory chip maker, was found guilty of bribery and embezzlement and was immediately taken into custody, Yonhap said.

AFP

Vanguard News Nigeria

