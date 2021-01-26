Breaking News
Translate

Route expansion: Air Peace launches multiple domestic routes, resumes suspended routes

On 11:08 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Denial of landing right: FG commends Air Peace for facilitating evacuation of stranded Nigerians from UK…As airline expects all aircraft back from maintenance in February

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline has announced the launch of new domestic routes and the resumption of suspended ones. This is just as the airline is expecting all aircraft back from maintenance in February.

The new routes to be launched in February 2021 are: Enugu-Kano-Enugu, Enugu-Asaba-Enugu, PHC-Kano-PHC, PHC-Kaduna-PHC, Ilorin-Lagos-Ilorin, Ilorin-Abuja-Ilorin and Ibadan-Abuja-Ibadan. The suspended routes to be resumed are Kano-Owerri-Kano, Kano-Asaba-Kano, Lagos-Yola-Lagos and Abuja-Yola-Abuja.

The airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Oluwatoyin Olajide, who revealed this in a news release, stated that the airline will be receiving all its aircraft on overseas Maintenance in February, hence the decision to launch the new routes as well as reactivate suspended ones.

READ ALSO: 3rd Mainland Bridge: NIWA deploys 40 floating jetties

She also said  that the planned launch of the new routes is an exemplification of the airline’s strong commitment to meeting the air transportation needs of Nigerians, driving economic development and fostering unity among various parts of the country.

In her words: “As you know, most of our aircraft are on Maintenance in different parts of the world but they are all returning in February, 2021. For us, it is great news as this means the launch of new routes and the resumption of routes suspended consequent upon the COVID-19 outbreak”.

Olajide emphasised that the new connections are also testament to Air Peace’s ‘no-city-left-behind’ initiative and unbridled determination to provide an affordable access to safe and seamless connectivity across Nigeria and beyond, as she added that the airline ” is constantly reviewing its route network to reflect the air travel needs of the flying public”.

Air Peace currently operates 16 domestic routes, 5 regional routes and 2 international destinations, one of which is South Africa, launched in December, 2020. The airline also boasts of a fleet size of 26 aircraft and is steadily expanding its fleet as it expects to take delivery of its first Embraer 195-E2 aircraft in January, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!