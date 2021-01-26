Route expansion: Air Peace launches multiple domestic routes, resumes suspended routes

Kindly Share This Story:

…As airline expects all aircraft back from maintenance in February

Air Peace airline has announced the launch of new domestic routes and the resumption of suspended ones. This is just as the airline is expecting all aircraft back from maintenance in February.

The new routes to be launched in February 2021 are: Enugu-Kano-Enugu, Enugu-Asaba-Enugu, PHC-Kano-PHC, PHC-Kaduna-PHC, Ilorin-Lagos-Ilorin, Ilorin-Abuja-Ilorin and Ibadan-Abuja-Ibadan. The suspended routes to be resumed are Kano-Owerri-Kano, Kano-Asaba-Kano, Lagos-Yola-Lagos and Abuja-Yola-Abuja.

The airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Oluwatoyin Olajide, who revealed this in a news release, stated that the airline will be receiving all its aircraft on overseas Maintenance in February, hence the decision to launch the new routes as well as reactivate suspended ones.

She also said that the planned launch of the new routes is an exemplification of the airline’s strong commitment to meeting the air transportation needs of Nigerians, driving economic development and fostering unity among various parts of the country.

In her words: “As you know, most of our aircraft are on Maintenance in different parts of the world but they are all returning in February, 2021. For us, it is great news as this means the launch of new routes and the resumption of routes suspended consequent upon the COVID-19 outbreak”.

Olajide emphasised that the new connections are also testament to Air Peace’s ‘no-city-left-behind’ initiative and unbridled determination to provide an affordable access to safe and seamless connectivity across Nigeria and beyond, as she added that the airline ” is constantly reviewing its route network to reflect the air travel needs of the flying public”.

Air Peace currently operates 16 domestic routes, 5 regional routes and 2 international destinations, one of which is South Africa, launched in December, 2020. The airline also boasts of a fleet size of 26 aircraft and is steadily expanding its fleet as it expects to take delivery of its first Embraer 195-E2 aircraft in January, 2021.

