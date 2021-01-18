Robbery: Relatives, friends accuse Police, doctors of delay in death of David, IMB competition winner

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Unknown gunmen have shot a Systems Engineer, David Ntekim-Rex dead, in Jibowu area of Lagos.

Late Ntekim Rex, 22, was reportedly on his way home Friday night when the gunmen attacked him. They were said to have dispossessed him of some of his valuables and shot him, leaving him in the pool of his blood.

A crowd that gathered later contacted the Police. He was said to have been rushed to the Military hospital and thereafter, to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, where he died around 12.30 am, Saturday.

Relatives who took to social media blamed the delay on the part of the Police and nurses as cause for his death, lamenting that had they acted promptly, he could have been alive.

A Twitter user, Roy Mustang, @Magnanimous_, who claimed to be a cousin of the deceased, disclosed that he ( deceased) was at the verge of interning with Microsoft, as he had undergone an interview with the South Africa office.

Also read:

Late Ntekim-Rex, was a Computer Engineering graduate of the University of Lagos, 2018 set. He was said to have emerged second in the annual “Master the Mainframe” competition, organized by AngelHack, a global hackathon company and the IBM Z Academic Initiative when he was 19 years old.

The deceased and a student of the Bayero University who emerged the first position in the Middle East and African region were the two Nigerians among the top 12 finalists globally.

His relatives alleged that “when he was rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, doctors refused to take any action until he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His cousin, Mustang tweeted, “My ‘auntie’ has three sons. She’s always crazy about them. The middle child, David, was the most promising, very young, very brilliant. David was on his way home on Friday night when he was robbed, shot and killed around Jibowu. Please say a prayer for my aunt.

David got shot around 8 p.m. The police were called, David hadn’t died yet. The Nigeria police stood and watched as he gasped for air. They took pictures instead and were more concerned with why he, a tech guy- was carrying a laptop. Nigeria failed you, David.

David wasn’t attended to by the doctors at LUTH. He was there till the family was convinced he couldn’t be alive because he had no pulse. The doctors refused to administer any test to see if he was alive.

The country failed David. The doctors failed David. The police failed David.

The system failed David. Rest in peace David Ntekim-Rex”.

When contacted, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “ they had shot him dead before Police arrived. No arrest has been made. But the investigation is still ongoing, to arrest the perpetrators”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: