Road Accidents: 176 persons killed, 990 injured in 2020 in Ogun – TRACE

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has disclosed that no fewer than 176 persons died while 990 others sustained various degrees of injuries in various road accidents across the state in 2020.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the TRACE spokesman, disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that a total number of 852 road traffic crashes comprise of 186 minor, 567 serious, 99 fatal were recorded.

He added that the crashes involved 171 private cars, 153 private buses, 168 commercial buses, 189 commercial cars, 101 motorcycles, 52 tricycles, 155 medium trucks, 169 heavy trucks and 93 other vehicles.

“During the period, 3,021 people were involved in the various accidents, out of which 990 persons (695 males, 295 females) sustained various degrees of injuries.

“176 persons (133 males, 43 females) killed and 1,855 persons were rescued unhurt due to prompt response to 594 emergency calls received by TRACE Corps,” he said.

Akinbiyi stated that most of the road traffic crashes were caused by excessive speed, dangerous driving, bad tyres, driving against traffic, bad roads and mechanical faults.

“1,650 motor vehicles and 346 motorcycles were apprehended for various offences during the period under review, ” he said.

