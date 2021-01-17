Riyom killings: Plateau mothers warn youths against participating in planned sponsored protest against Lalong, OPSH

Kindly Share This Story:

*Accuse desperate politicians of sponsoring planned action

*Warm wards against falling prey to antics of politicians seeking relevance over 2023 polls

Mothers in Plateau State have alerted the public of planned sponsored protest against the state governor, Barr. Simon Lalong and Operation Safe Haven,an internal military outfit responsible for maintaining peace in the state.

To this end, they have warned their children against coming out to take part in the alleged planed protest supposedly slated for tomorrow.

In a statement, Sunday, the Plateau mothers operating under the umbrella of Coalition of Plateau Mothers’ Forum, alleged that the planned protest was being bankrolled by “desperate politicians” seeking relevance ahead of the 2023 elections.”

They called on the youths not to fall prey to the antics of the “failed politicians”, who according to them,” were trying to revive their political machinery using the recent unfortunate killing of two youths in Riyom Local Government Area of the state by unknown gunmen.

The statement which was signed by the forum’s National Coordinator, Barr. (Mrs) Rebeca Pam and the Programme Officer, Dr (Mrs) Grace Dakok,said the governor and the security outfit had done so much to enthrone peace in the state,emphasising that the peace and tranquillity currently being enjoyed by residents of the state were as a result of the relentless efforts of the governor and OPSH and other security agencies.

While they commended the governor for what they called his “investment in the peace and security of citizens”, the group also lauded OPSH over its massive onslaught against kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state.

The statement read in full:”It has come to our attention that some desperate politicians who have lost relevance not only in their constituencies but also the state, are mobilizing some misguided youths to protest against the state government and security agencies especially Operation Safe Haven who have done so so much to the glory of God and to the shame of the devil, over an instigated isolated killings of two young men in Riyom Local Government Area of the state just to blackmail the government and security agencies.

“This is unacceptable and we must not fall for their antics.

“We sympathize with the families and people of Riyom Local Government Council.

“We call on the youths on the Plateau not to allow themselves to be used by these desperate and failed politicians.

“That era where misguided youths were being used by self-seeking politicians has passed. The state has moved on from hypocrisy and sycophancy,hence we cannot allow ourselves to be used as destructive agents in the hands of local failed politicians who have obviously lost touch with their constituents and are trying to lunch themselves back because of 2023 using the plight of the people anymore.

“Governor Simon Lalong and the security agencies have done so much in the area of peace and security in the state. This is evident in the uncommon peace we are experiencing on the Plateau today.

“Once upon a time, at least, 10 to 20 people were being killed in our communities on weekly basis but for some time now, except for some instigated and isolated killings by criminals in few villages, the state is very calm.

“We advise these politicians to use the money they want to use to mobilize the youths to sink boreholes, give students scholarships and organize medical outreaches for their people.

“Governor Lalong has invested in peace and security without sentiments than any other povernor in the past.

“While not trying to rubbish the efforts of our former leaders, we must uphold the truth as mothers. Let’s give peace a chance so that we can fully return to that Plateau of our dream.

“We want to strongly and passionately commend the officers and men of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), for the decisive and massive onslaught against kidnappers around the outskirts of Jos metropolis.

“If it wasn’t the relentless efforts of this security outfit, nobody would have been able to sleep with two eyes closed today in Jos. This is indeed, quite commendable. So, for anybody to think of using us at this time to move out against the architect of peace in our state is quite unfortunate and shouldn’t be supported by any discerning mind.

“The residents around these areas must also cooperate with security agencies for maximum results.

” We appeal to Governor Simon Bako Lalong to continue to invest on the security agencies on the Plateau so that they can continue to live up to their constitutional responsibilities. We urge him not to wait for the federal government for deployment of the necessary wherewithal

“We also want to commend the Plateau State police command for the arrest of some high profile kidnappers in Bokkos Local Government of the state some days ago.

“We appeal to them to parade the suspects and ensure that they are immediately prosecuted in accordance with the extant law of Nigeria.”

