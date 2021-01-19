Rivers govt begins admission into Madrid football academy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has commenced admission of students into the Real Madrid Football Academy in the state.

The selection process for interested persons which started yesterday in Port Harcourt is conducted by the State’s Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Real Madrid Football Academy.

In a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday, Faustina Nwanekwu, Media Assistant to the Commissioner of Education in state, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, noted that the government was pleased with the development.

Nwanekwwu said: “The two-pronged process began today with aptitude test held at the premises of Model Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta, Rivers State.

“Supervised by the State Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku and the S.A on Real Madrid Football Academy, Rivers State, Mr. Christopher Green, the exercise was held under strict compliance with all COVID-19 health protocols.

“The exercise was very well organized and managed. There was palpable enthusiasm for the exercise, and equal eagerness on the part of prospective candidates to gain admission into the specialized Academy.

“The process continues on Tuesday at the Sharks Stadium, hospital Road, Port Harcourt with practical screening to assess the candidates’ footballing skills.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

