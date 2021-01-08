Kindly Share This Story:

It has emerged that U.S Capitol Police rejected National Guard and FBI offers of backup in the days and hours leading up to Wednesday’s attack on Congress.

MailOnline said three days before supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the U.S Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower.

But the offer was declined, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The second time was when the mob descended on the building on Wednesday; Capitol Police rejected an offer of FBI support from Justice Department leaders.

READ ALSO:

It was revealed that they had prepared for a free speech demonstration, and did not anticipate the violent nature the crowd morphed into.

Also, Capitol Police officials wanted to avoid any appearance that the federal government was deploying troops against Americans.

Recall that there was an uproar over the response by law enforcement to protests last June near the White House, when Trump ordered police — reinforced by Guardsmen— to clear a path for a photo op by a church.

Since Wednesday’s riot, condemnations have President Donald Trump’s stance since the Presidential election last year.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: