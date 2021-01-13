Breaking News
Rights activist, Okei-Odumakin mourns Ndubuisi Kanu

By Dirisu Yakubu

Popular human rights activist and President, Centre for Change, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, has expressed sadness over the demise of former Lagos state governor, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.

In a tribute made available to Vanguard, Dr. Okei-Odumakin said the late military officer “would forever be remembered as a worthy National Democratic Coalition, NADECO leader who gave his all to the anti-military struggle in one of the darkest moments of this country’s history.”

According to the Women Arise founder, Kanu “was at the forefront of the struggle for the restructuring of Nigeria into a proper federal arrangement. He stood against injustice of any form and defended righteousness at all times. He was a regular face at all remembrances for our departed heroes and he has just become one of them.

“There is no one who knew this ebullient spirit who would not be devastated by his death at this critical moment. A great “Iroko” has fallen in our forest and we deeply mourn him.

“Goodnight, great patriot,” she wrote.

