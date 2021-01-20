Retired teachers protest unpaid gratuity, pension in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

Many retired teachers in Iwo, Osun State under the contributory pension scheme few days ago took to the street, to protest non-payment of their pension and gratuity.

The aggrieved retirees who stormed Iwo-East LCDA secretariat, Olomowewe, chanted different solidarity songs, and lamented that they took to protest because of the government’s refusal to pay them their pension since 2016 despite contributing into the contributory pension scheme while in service.

Some of the songs were “Oyetola pay us our money”, “Oyetola this suffering is too much”, “Oyetola stop lying”, among others.

Okunlola Joseph Oludare, who led the protest, told Vanguard that the state government had refused to pay their contributory pension since 2016, saying “They should stop telling lies, they have not paid us. Some of us are sick; some have died because they could not afford food.

“Schools are resuming now and our children will remain at home because we cannot afford to pay school fees.”

Another protester, identified as Mrs Adekunle, said this government needed to stop telling the people of Osun that they had paid pensions, when it had actually not done so.

“You will see N100 million in the news, yet we don’t get paid, so who are they paying?” She asked.

Vanguard News Nigeria

