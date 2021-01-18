Retired teachers protest non-payment of gratuity, pension in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Many retired teachers in Iwo, Osun State under the contributory pension scheme on Monday took to the street, protesting alleged non-payment of their pension and gratuity.

The retirees, who came out in number singing different songs took their protest to the Iwo-East LCDA secretariat, Olomowewe.

They said the state government had refused to pay pension since 2016 despite doing a contributory pension while in service.

Some of the songs they were singing say “Oyetola pay us our money”, ” Oyetola this suffering is too much”, “Oyetola stop lying”, among others.

Okunlola Joseph Oludare, who led the protest told our correspondent that the state government has refused to pay their contributory pension since 2016.

“They should stop telling lies, they have not paid us. Some of us are sick, some have died because they cannot afford food. Schools are resuming now and our children will remain at home because we cannot afford to pay school fees”, he lamented.

Another protester, identified as Mrs Adekunle said this government need to stop telling the people of Osun that they have paid pensions when it has actually not done so.

“You will see N100 million in the news, yet we don’t get paid, so who are they paying?” She asked.

