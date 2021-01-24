Kindly Share This Story:

The South-East Zonal Coordinator of Atiku Support Organisation, ASO, Alozie Alozie, has said restructuring the country to make it work again was more important to the South-East region than the presidency in 2023.

Alozie, therefore, charged the people of Imo State to put in their best in the 2023 general elections towards achieving the objective of ASO.

He made this call at the South-East chapter of the ASO maiden zonal meeting on Saturday in Owerri, Imo State.

Addressing the zonal and state executives, Alozie emphasised ASO’s focus on helping the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, become the President of Nigeria in 2023.

Speaking further, Alozie said although the South-East had every moral call to demand for the presidency in 2023, what Nigeria needs at the moment is a man to unite the country.

“The restructuring of Nigeria is more important to the Igbo than the presidency,” the coordinator added.

The ASO leader also said that Nigeria cannot continue to move along ethnic lines, adding: “We need someone who will unite this country and get it working again.”

Other executives of ASO present vowed to work hard to ensure that the zone is fully aware of the organisation and it goals.

Zonal officers present included the South-East Women Leader, Mrs. Peace Nwadike; South-East Legal Adviser, Emmanuel Okpani, and Imo State Coordinator, Chinenyenwa Osuala.

Others are Imo State Women Leader, Mrs. Nneoma Nwajiobi; Enugu State Coordinator, Chukwunonso Ugwu; Ebonyi State Coordinator, Adamma Obasi-Dunu; and the Secretary-General, Sam Amonu.



