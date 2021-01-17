Resist attempts by elements in Diaspora to throw country into war, Nigeria First warns

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerians have been alerted of a grand plot by “destructive elements” in the Diaspora to plunge the country into war by sponsoring terrorism.

Nigeria First, a social-political and economic movement gave the notice on Monday in Abuja at its inaugural press briefing on the state of the nation.

In his speech titled, “We must save Nigeria before the destructive elements achieve their aims”, pioneer president, Comrade Philip Agbese said all acts of socio-political or economic sabotage must be resisted in all ramification.

According to Agbese, some Nigerians in Diaspora have constituted themselves into great danger to democracy back home, backing plots to overthrow a democratically elected government.

If not properly checked, Comrade Agbese noted that Nigeria might soon erupt in flames in fulfilment of the desires of those agents of darkness that are against the country’s soul.

Nigeria First, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to rise and save their country.

The group also urged Nigerians to rebuke the negative influence and interference by its compatriots in Diaspora who do not mean well for the country.

Nigeria First, however, vowed to regularly carry out activities that would name and shame these despicable Nigerians in the Diaspora that are working in hands with enemies of the country in undermining sustainable growth and development.

The statement reads in part: “It is quite sad that some Nigerians have elected to be blinded by filthy lucre by availing themselves as willing tools for use by those vested interests against Nigeria’s peace and unity.

“It is also said that some Nigerians in Diaspora constitute the bulk of these groupings that have been engaged in this despicable act aimed at undermining national security in Nigeria. It is expected that Nigerians in Diaspora would carry themselves as worthy ambassadors of the country. However, the reverse has been the case in light of the recent revelations in the country.

“It is instructive to state that some of these individuals are known faces who have been carrying out like advocates of good governance. While in truth, they are promoters of violence, crime and criminalities.

“These individuals have also perfected the acts of using all available mediums to spew hate and innuendos that aims to cast the government of Nigeria in bad light before the populace and the international community.

“Without mincing words, it is the considered opinion of Nigeria First that some Nigerians in Diaspora have constituted themselves into great danger to democracy in Nigeria; they are the brain behind plots to overthrow a democratically elected government in Nigeria,

“Nigeria First is stating in unequivocal terms that should these acts be allowed to go unchecked, Nigeria might one day erupt in flames in fulfilment of the desires of those agents of darkness that are against the soul of Nigeria.

