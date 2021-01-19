Residents yell as sea erodes embankment, houses in Delta community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chancel Sunday

INDIGENES of Gbekebor community, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, have again cried out to the state and federal governments, to as a matter of urgency, come to their aid over ravaging coastal erosion that has threatened the existence of the community for more than three decades.

The community leadership made a fresh appeal, weekend when the remaining portion of the concrete seawall protecting the community from the surging seawater succumbed to the devastating seaside erosion, which also swept away two residential buildings and a shop.

Our tribulation — Etule, Tonfa, Gbekebor community reps

Chairman of the troubled community, Mr. Blessing Etule and urban secretary, Mr. Tonfa Cyprian, told NDV that the community had, over the years, made series of appeals to both the state and federal governments to come to their aid without any response.

READ ALSO: Succour for Bayelsa flood victims

“On 20th December 2020, at about 9.00 pm, a length of about 150 meters long of the remaining part of the concrete seawall in Gbekebor community collapsed alongside with two residential houses and one shop into the river on the River Forcados axis.

“This is causing hardship and pains to the community in general. Consequently, we are calling on the federal and state governments to come to our aid.

SOS

“We are appealing to the Ecological Intervention Funds Office, Abuja; NDDC; Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs; MNDA and other related agencies to help us without delay.

“We are asking for reclamation of the eroded land as well as send relief materials to us to alleviate the sufferings of victims.

“The community is indeed in a very sorry and pitiable state, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Oil-Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, and the Burutu Local Government Area chairman, please come to our aid.

“Our outcry over this environmental challenge is over three decades, the community is gradually at the verge of extinction, please come and help us,” the community leaders said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: