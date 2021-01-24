Rescind quit notice, compensate Fulani, AYCF tells Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

National President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Shettima Yerima has admonished the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, to rescind the quit order he earlier gave the Fulani residing in his state and compensate those who fell victim of the attack on Fulani communities in the southwest state.

Yerima said in Kaduna on Sunday that the quit notice order by the Governor of Ondo State Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN and subsequent attack and destruction of property in Oyo were not only worrisome but disturbing.

“Let it be known that the constitution of Nigeria guarantees every Nigerian to live in any part of this country and free to engage in any legitimate business of his or her choice, the Governor of Ondo State being a learned person is expected to know better.

AYCF will not support any group that engages in any form of criminality and such People should not be identified by their religion, tribe or ethnicity but should be treated as a criminal.”

“The subsequent attack that followed the quit notice in Oyo state is rather uncalled for and condemnable’. The perpetrators must be brought to book and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“AYCF supports constitutional ways of every state protecting her citizens but quit notice should be out of it and must not be considered under any circumstance.

“Nigeria is an indivisible entity and whatever has the tendency like happenings in Ondo and Oyo must be discouraged in the interest of peaceful coexistence and one Nigeria.

I call on the Government of Ondo and Oyo states to give peace a chance and rescind the quit notice order while those whose Property has been destroyed should be compensated accordingly.”

“Finally, we must guide against any act that will create a war-like situation in Nigeria, we must learn from mistakes of the past and avoid a repeat because it’s consequences may be unimaginable,’ he said.

In a related development, National President of the Arewa Youth Forum, AYF, Gambo Gujungu and former Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Mr Anthony Sani, has sued for peace and called on the authorities in Ondo state to abide by the constitution.

“As a lawyer, the Governor of Ondo state knows very well that law-abiding citizens are free to stay anywhere in Nigeria without any intimidation.

“So unless if there is a hidden agenda, Fulani herders or any other Nigerian for that matter, should not be given an ultimatum to leave. Doing so is setting a precedence that might not augur well, in the long run,”

Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, National President of Arewa Youth forum,AYF,has said.

Anthony N Z Sani, immediate past Secretary of ACF, told Vanguard that; “I share the concern of Ondo state Governor about the prevalent insecurity perpetrated by criminal elements who go by the name of kidnappers and armed robbery in his state, and his determination to rid the state of crimes, considering his place in the state as Chief Security officer.”

“But in doing so, he should be cautious in his approaches lest he creates more problems. For example, his order to herders to leave the forest within seven days amounts to ethnic profiling of the crimes with attendant implications and effects.

“Such unhinged generalization tends to provide platforms for criminals to hide and prostrate crimes, since it is hard to prosecute ethnicity, religion or occupation, going by our constitution.

“That may explain what the Federal Government is saying, that any actions that would aggravate the insecurity and go against the constitution is counterproductive and should be avoided.

“The best approaches are therefore for the authorities to use intelligence community and fish out criminal elements of the society and treat them as such in order to deter future occurrence.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: