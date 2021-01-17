Reprieve as foundation offsets 76-year-old man’s medical bill, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Reprieve came the way of a 76 years old man (name withheld) who was discharged at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, ESUTH, but could not go home because he had no money to pay for his medical bill.

The septuagenarian’s bill was picked by a philanthropist and German-based medical practitioner, Dr Abraham Chukwudi Nneji, who also made payment for over 10 other indigent patients at the National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu, including their transportation money to go home.

The Dr. Abraham Chukwudi Foundation equally took care of six other less privileged patients who received various sums of money that were paid into their folder to aid their treatments.

The Septuagenarian said he had spent three weeks staying back in the hospital after he was discharged because he did not have money to pay for his medical bill, adding that the economic situation in the country made it almost impossible for his family to feed, let alone pay medical bills.

Some of the beneficiaries identified themselves as Mrs Glory Agi, Mr Monday Nwodo, and Mrs Mary Rose Chime who shaded tears of joy and prayed to God to replenish the pocket of the donor.

Represented by Dr Ezekiel Nkemakonam, Nneji advised the government at all levels to pay more attention to the Health Insurance schemes to enable the less privileged persons to access quality health care without much stress, noting that the per capita income of Nigerians has remained very low.

“We are here to assist those who are in need with their hospital bills, under Dr Abraham Chukwudi Foundation. You can see that we are overwhelmed by the number of people that are in need. The minimum wage in Nigeria is N30, 000 which on a normal cannot even pay these hospital bills. The government needs to come in. People are finding it difficult to feed let alone pay medical bills,” Nkemakolam said.

Another member of the team, Pastor John Ogbodo called on organizations, Churches, and well-to-do individuals to emulate Dr Nneji in his kind gesture and asked for more budgetary allocation to the health sector for affordable health care delivery.

“We thank God for what he is using Dr Abraham to do. I am shocked that many people have spent months here after being discharged due to financial constraints. This was a practical way of preaching God’s gospel,” Ogbodo said.

