Remembrance Day: Why dependants of fallen heroes must not suffer — Olowu of Kuta

By Adesina Wahab

The Olowu of Kuta in Aiyedire Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Tegbosin 11, has said dependents of fallen heroes in the country must not suffer because those heroes laid down their lives to keep the country together and defend its territorial integrity.

This is just as he has lauded the leadership of the Nigerian Armed Forces for sustaining the culture of care and protection for their serving and retired officers and men in their patriotic duties of defending the territorial integrity of the country.

Oba Oyelude gave the commendation in his goodwill message to the authorities of the Nigerian Armed Forces on this year’s Armed Forces and Remembrance Day celebrations.

In a release titled, “We are keeping your back”, the traditional ruler particularly noted the painstaking efforts of the Chief of Army staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Burantai, for providing inspiring leadership for the rank and file and for identifying with the plight of families of soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice of saving lives and properties of the citizens.

Oba Oyelude appreciated the immerse roles of the Armed Forces for securing the country from threats and ravages of Bokko Haram insurgents despite daunting challenges.

He expressed the hope that the determination by authorities of the Nigerian Armed forces would continue to safeguard the country from attacks within and outside her borders and provide the needed security for her citizens to live in peace with one another.

The Olowu of Kuta charged the rank and file of the Armed Forces to continue to key into the philosophy of a united, indivisible nation as contained in the Chief of Army Staff’s address which harped on morale-boosting and keeping in touch with families and dependents of the fallen heroes.

The traditional ruler said with the zeal of army personnel engaged in anti-terror war in the Northern parts of the country, peace and security would be restored and Nigerians would again be free to pursue their legitimate businesses without let or hindrance.

The Olowu of Kuta called on well-meaning Nigerians to continue to contribute to the welfare of the families left behind by soldiers who put their lives on the line to protect their country.

