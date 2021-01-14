Breaking News
Translate

Religious Freedom: Centre ranks Nigeria under Buhari as most tolerant nation in the world

On 1:20 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Image may contain: 1 person, text that says 'ORT BY THE of 2020 UINCY SSOCIATION ABOVE SPEECH CENTRE Annual CESJET) ON POLITICAL RELIGIOUS Report UNDER THE RIGHTS, AS THE ADMINISTRATION OF RATING AND NIGERIA BUHARI TION IN THE WO MOST PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU TOLERANT Date: day 14th January, 20 Ver ickview Hotel, Abuia NTv'

No country in the world enjoys religious tolerance, freedom of speech and political association as much as Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari, the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has said.

The centre, in a strategic report on the state of the nation, on Thursday, ranked Nigeria as the most tolerant amongst other nations across the world.

In the report signed by its Executive Secretary, Isaac Ikpa, the CESJET revealed that the level of religious tolerance in the country is unprecedented and an indication of the numerous efforts of the Buhari administration in creating the enabling environment for Nigerians of different faith to co-exist.

The centre, which based its report on primary sources of data from individuals, groups and associations in sectors critical to the research work also noted that freedom of speech and political association has received a massive boost in recent time.

This, it said, is despite the grand plot by disgruntled politicians and their foreign collaborators to undermine the current administration.

The report, however, assured that the country is on the path of greatness thanks to the unalloyed commitment of President Buhari in formulating and implementing policies that translate the hopes and aspirations of the ordinary Nigerians on the streets into tangible realities.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!