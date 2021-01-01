Release Sowore, others now, Group tells Nigerian government

Kindly Share This Story:

Concerned Nigerian group has condemned the arrest and detention of Journalist, Omoyele Sowore and other pro democracy activists by the officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force.

The Human rights and pro democracy group in a statement made available to journalists by its spokesperson, Theophilus Abu Agada said, it is critical that the Nigerian government do not use their powers to undermine people’s rights to freedom of assembly and that of association.

“The encroachment of fundamental rights of Nigerians by the authorities is unbecoming and this intolerable attitude toward activists and pro democracy advocates by the government must be condemned by all and sundry.”

“This is not the first or second time that Sowore’s rights is being violated by the authorities. The repeated attempts by the security agencies to always arrest and detain Sowore on trumped up charges and fictitious cases of conspiracy are part of a brazen attempt to suppress his voice.”

“We strongly condemn the incessant targeting of Sowore and other young activists advocating for good governance. Freedom of Assembly is a fundamental right and no one should be hounded on account of exercising his/her fundamental rights.”

The group also enjoined the Nigerian government to respect human rights in 2021 and stop every action that undermines freedom of association, speech and that of the press.

Vanguard News Nigeria

