Rebuilding Lagos: Sanwo-Olu signs 1.163trn 2021 budget into law

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, signed into law the reviewed state’s Appropriation Bill of N1.163 trillion for the 2021 fiscal year.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had, on Tuesday, passed the Appropriation Bill, which was reviewed upward.

Sanwo-Olu had presented the initial 2021 appropriation bill of N1.155 trillion, christened: ‘Budget of Rekindled Hope’, to members of the Assembly for consideration and approval.

Speaking at the signing of the bill at Lagos House, Marina, Sanwo-Olu stated that with the passage, “we will continue our work of rebuilding Lagos, advancing economic growth, and expanding opportunities for Lagosians to flourish despite the economic challenges caused by the coronavirus.”

His words: “However, we are fortunate to be going into the New Year, with an already passed budget, which will help to expedite our recovery process. A significant portion of the budget has been committed to human capital development, youth engagement, social intervention initiatives, and the completion of ongoing projects that are critical to achieving the objectives of our THEMES agenda.

“I promise Lagosians that the 2021 Budget will rekindle hope, deliver substantial economic growth, and bolster our efforts to rebuild Lagos. We will make tough choices where necessary and seize opportunities as needed while ensuring that no Lagosian is left behind.

“With the enormous challenges of the outgoing year, we are conscious of the fact that to efficiently and successfully implement the 2021 Budget, we must be selfless and dedicated.

“We are up to the task- with our collective resilience, we will achieve our key goals in all sectors, and nothing will stop us from justifying the trust of the people in this Government.”

Besides, the governor said: “The growth and prosperity we seek can only be collectively achieved. On our part, we will ensure that the resources entrusted in our care are efficiently and prudently managed.

“We will be non-discriminatory in the distribution of resources. This is a budget for all Lagosians irrespective of their social, economic, ethnic, or religious background.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

