Real Madrid boss Zidane tests positive for COVID-19

Zinedine Zidane’s already turbulent week has taken a turn for the worse, as the Real Madrid boss tested positive for COVID-19

The news was revealed in a statement released by Real Madrid shortly before Zidane was due to speak at the Friday’s press conference ahead of the La Liga fixture against Alaves.

Assistant manager, David Bettoni will handle the reins as he recovers for the virus. Zidane joins Nacho Fernandez, Hazard, Casemiro on the list of Madrid staff who have been infected by COVID-19.

Los Blancos boss Zidane has been under pressure, after exiting two domestic cups in a week. But football will take a backseat as the Madrid boss makes a speedy recovery.

Vanguard News Nigeria

