Reactions: Gistloverblog drags actress, Omotola, Oshiomhole

Kindly Share This Story:

A self-acclaimed blog, ‘Gistloverblog’ has dragged actress, Omotola Jolade Ekehinde, Posting a picture of her and Oshiomhole.

Omotola fans say dey nor dey report ohhh 😩😩😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LibaZIfMGI — Oluwa Praise (@Praiseosemen) January 19, 2021

What is happening in the camp of Omotola and Gistlover in one post 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/1yYLtR7cSF — Naija (@Naija_PR) January 19, 2021

Omotola once did a premiere of her new movie with just Dangote, Otedola and 3 other billionaire. They premiered it before its release. Money move🤔 pic.twitter.com/KlxNf2Zcsb — Gravity (@antigravitylite) January 19, 2021

Gistlover dey drag Omotola Omotola say make her fans report the page Her fans say No, say dem sef wan hear full gist. Wahala be like what???😭😭😂😂 — Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️💦🌎 (@SMiTHiE___) January 19, 2021

Lmaoooo omotola asked her fans to report a blog called gistloverupdate on IG for carrying a story about her and oshiomole, awon fans werey said they cannot report the page , that they too want to hear what happened 😭, comments section is a mess💔 — Pxxmela 🦄 (@PsaphirreIII) January 19, 2021

Omotola’s marriage is too peaceful for haters, so they feel it should be destroyed. — Omo Kiikan 💙 (@OmoKiikan) January 19, 2021

My Dear Omotola, we will kindly finish what we started boo,Motivational speaker of life🤣🤣🤣it’s not only Oshiomole Aunty Omotee,Tchidi that made you fight with Genevieve then dey the list(some of the industry people know about this low key)🙄🙄them plenty for the list pic.twitter.com/zP8cy3FwI6 — Gistlovers.blog1 (@Gistloversblog1) January 19, 2021

Omotola Vs Gistlovers , omotola asking her fans to report the page and her fans refusing to report the page saying they want to hear the full gist is actually funny😂😂 Fans wey get coconuts head 😂😂 — Osama🌚 (@osirmah) January 19, 2021

Went to Omotola’s page and all I can say is that people are wicked. They’re outrightly telling her that they won’t report the page that they want the full gist… What do these people stand to gain from this? You want Nigeria to change but you are worst than Nigeria. — 👑Tiara: I’m Royalty. I am born to reign 👑👑 (@CrownedTreasure) January 19, 2021

Violence happening live on Instagram🔥🥂 Gistlover accused Omotola of kini ko kini ko Omotola rant finish, begged her followers to report the blog account Her fans: “Rest ma, we get coconut head”😂💔 pic.twitter.com/Td1q8h6YA2 — Violence and 99 others (@Obarooooo) January 19, 2021

Omotola has a right to defend her self. It doesn’t mean she’s guilty. It’s stupid to think otherwise. — ❝ 𝔇𝔞𝔪𝔦 of 🇰🇷 ❞ (@sincerelydami) January 19, 2021

Actress Omotola Jalade calls out a popular faceless blog, Gistlover, after claims that she was involved with Adams Oshiomole. She dared the blog to finish their story and share proof of their claims in 24 hours or face the music. -Pereira Bimpe Blog pic.twitter.com/NNBdsEn2gI — Pereira Bimpe Blog (@BimpeBlog) January 19, 2021

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: