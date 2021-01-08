Re-appointment and next level consolidation at NSCDC (Renewal not Extension)

Kindly Share This Story:

A civil society group,Good Governance Coalition is calling on the President Muhammadu Buhari to re-appoint the Commandant-General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu. According to the group, this is as a result of Gana’s milestones and achievements during his first term in office.

“Our appeal is premised on the commandant-general’s giant strides which include the agro-rangers initiative, patriotism, nationalised disposition, robust inter-agency relationship, reduction in farmers, herders’ clashes across the country; re-deeming the image of Nigeria educationally by partnering with Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB); stoppage of circulation of pre-registered SIM cards; tackling of illegal mining; transparent recruitment into the Service; successful regulation of private guards; strategic collaboration with traditional rulers to nip in the bud the incessant banditry menace; driving the safety of critical national assets across the country and the recovery of stolen telecom cables.”

Other achievements are “the increased conflict resolution mechanism put in place; high esprit-de-corps of personnel; manpower development and capacity building; enhanced intelligence gathering mechanism pursued by Gana; increased promotion galore of men and officers; using sports as a tool to re-engineer the personnel and busting of drugs syndicate.”

READ ALSO:

Thus we join well-meaning Nigerians, the National Assembly, governors, ministers and directors-general of MDAs that are clamouring for the re-appointment of the CG for his transformational philosophy and sterling qualities.

“We, therefore, urges the president to reappoint the commandant-general for his paradigm shift, on security, leadership, mentoring of officers and men, including his determination and focus to rid the nation of farmers/herders clash through the Agro-Rangers Initiative and the upgrade of facilities at the Service Institute.”

At the age of 58 and with many more years to reach the milestone of 35 years in public service of the Nation,it is evident that a renewal of his tenure as CG NSCDC will enable him to consolidate the aforementioned achievements for the benefit of the Corps and the volatility of the security situation in the country.

If given the chance to continue in office as it was with the erstwhile CG that spent 10 years and two terms in service at the Corps,then Nigerians can be rest assured that his magnanimity and tenacity in the aspect of ensuring that the mandate bestowed upon the Corps by the Act establishing thus will be systematically executed in due course and satisfactorily.

Co-ordinator

Barr Muhammad L M.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: