PSC promotes 18 officers in Akwa Ibom Police command

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Police Service Commission has promoted no fewer than 18 police officers in Akwa Ibom State Police Command to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police .

At the decoration of the officers on Thursday, the State Police Commissioner, Amiengheme Andrew, however charged them to see their elevation from Superintendent of Police as a call to higher responsibilities.

Besides, the Commissioner advised the officers to to be focused and rededicate themselves to duty, as according to him, the promotion was in line with the IGP’s resolve to motivate officers to be diligent and add value to the force to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He said, “your elevation should be seen as yet another challenge to put in your best in the service and make Nigerian Police and the nation proud.

“You have to see this not as an end to your achievements, but step further in your call to serve the nation and humanity.

“On behalf of the management team, officers and men of the Command, I congratulate you and I expect you to put in more efforts and perform your duties diligently.”

Commissioner for Special Duties, Okpolupm Etteh who represented Governor Udom Emmanuel at the ceremony congratulated the new officers and urged them to justify their new ranks in the discharge of their duties

Responding on behalf of the promoted officers, CSP Emeka James promised to put the level best and thanked the Police Service Commission, IGP and the state Police Commissioner for finding them worthy to be elevated to new ranks.

Vanguard News Nigeria

