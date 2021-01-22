Protection of intellectual property will attract investment – Onu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has called for the protection of intellectual property of inventors and innovators, saying that this will attract investors who wish to invest in Nigeria’s economy.

Dr. Onu said this when he received the President and board members of the Materials Science and Technology Society of Nigeria (MSN), in his office in Abuja.

For him, Intellectual property will help add value to raw materials and convert them to goods and services needed by Nigerians.

According to him, the Federal Government has developed policies that will reposition Nigeria’s economy, such policies are; The National Strategy For Competitiveness in Raw Materials And Products Development In Nigeria, National Leather And Leather Products Policy, The Executive Order 5 and Methanol Fuel Policy Technology.

ALSO READ: Oyetola launches juice production company in Osogbo

The minister said that the recently approved guidelines for implementing Executive Order 5 will propel Nigeria to emerge as a global economic giant.

Onu also said that for Nigeria to truly achieve its potential of being a self-reliant economy, more attention and investment needs to be paid to the development of science, technology and innovation.

He called on young Nigerians to be ambassadors of Science, Technology and Innovation, so as to enable them participate and invest in STI.

Dr. Onu commended the society for its work and gave assurances of his Ministry to collaborate with them.

The Minister was awarded as a fellow of the Materials Science and Technology Society.

Earlier the president of the Materials Science and Technology Society (MSN) of Nigeria, Prof. Esther Ikhuoria said that her society was in the Ministry to seek collaboration in areas of research.

She added that the society wishes to be chartered in order to enhance service delivery to Nigerians.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: