Prophet Lovy announces opening of new worship centre

2020 was a year many described as unprecedented and filled with curveballs and turns. A year that saw many die, go hungry, lose their jobs or fall sick due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was a year nobody foresaw or could have predicted.

Prophet Lovy Elias, in his cross over service declared 2021 a year of recovery and positioning for those who wait on the Lord. “Revelation brings forth elevation” he says and even though this year will see a lot of surprising occurrences those who hold fast to God will not be disappointed.

Lovy Elias, senior pastor and founder of Revelation Church of Jesus Christ (RCJC) made this known during his weekly online service held virtually every Thursday. Speaking to his congregation and followers live via his Facebook page, website and Instagram live, he also announced the official opening of the church’s new worship center and headquarters on the 7th of February 2021. He said a series of activities are being planned which will culminate with a dedication service on Sunday 7th Feb.

Lovy only recently acquired the property in a deal valued at $8,007,500 put together by ‘Future ins-site Realty’. The building is located at 580 E Easy St Simi Valley, California and was originally owned by Real Life Christian Ministries.

Prophet Lovy Elias better known as Lovy Longomba aka Lovy L. Elias is also a Grammy nominated producer and songwriter.

