Prophet Fufeyin meets longtime pastor friend, gifts him car

By Chris Vic Churchill

As part of his philanthropic gesture to humanity in bringing succour and relief to mankind, the founder/ General Oversea (G.O.) of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Church Int’l, Snr. Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has appreciated his old pastor friend back then in Mountain of Fire, Pst. Dominic with a brown new car gift as well as two hundred thousand naira cash (#200, 000 00).

The car gift was presented on the 31st of December, 2020 cross overnight service at Mercy City, along Warri Sapele road Effurun, near warri Delta State. The man of God further puts his friend Pst. Dominic on one million naira monthly stipend payroll, stressing that his dream (prophecy) about him and his ministry back then in 2011 has finally come to pass.

It all started on Sunday the 27th of Dec, 2020 after a powerful prayer declaration, God’s servant Snr Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin discovered the presence of his longtime pastor friend, known as Pst. Dominic who joined him after leaving Mountain of Fire Ministry, (MFM).

It would be recalled that, in the year 2011, when the ministry usually had a rainfall disaster that destroyed the church properties on several occasions, at that time Pst Dominic had a Dream and told Prophet Fufeyin how his ministry will be in 3yrs to come.

According to the dream (prophecy), Pst Dominic said: ” I am seeing mansions, a Big City inside the new church premises. I am seeing foreigners trooping in. I saw white foreigners looking for means to meet with Prophet Fufeyin.

I saw President from different nations seeking for his consent to come to different countries.

I saw money flowing from different angles. Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin was going to be a great blessing to the world, Pst. Dominic stated.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday 27th of December 3030during the course of service, The Holy spirit moved Snr. Prophet Jeremiah to discovered the presence of his friend Pst Dominic, he called him out and exchanged pleasantries before the congregation.

Snr Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin been a man with a heart of compassion, saw how Pastor Dominic was dressed, he feels sympathy for his old friend. It was then Pst. Dominic said things are not easy with him for sometimes.

Immediately, Prophet Fufeyin recalled the dream Pst. Dominic had for him back then, and told him, your dream about me has finally manifested, I will give you a car, as well as put you on a million naira monthly stipend, Omoto said.

However, on Thursday 31st of Dec 2020, Snr. Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin fulfilled his promise by giving his longtime pastor friend a car and a cash gift of two hundred thousand naira (#200, 000 00).

In his reaction, Pst. Dominic alongside his wife was surprised and overwhelmed with excitement with the kind gesture of Snr. Prophet Fufeyin car gift to him, praying God to continue to bless the man of God and his ministry to grow from grace to grace, he stated.

