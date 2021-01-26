Profiles of Nigeria’s new Service Chiefs

Kindly Share This Story:

After many years of outcry from citizens to sack service chiefs over worsening insecurity across the nation, Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday in an unprecedented move accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service while naming new officers to take over.

Chief of Defence Staff

The new Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Leo Irabor, was born on October 5, 1965. He hails from Ika South of Delta State. He is a member of regular course 34 of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He was once the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, from where he was deployed to the Training and Doctrine Command, TRADOC as Commander.

Chief of Army Staff

Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, with Army Number 8406, was born on August 10, 1966. He is from Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State and a member of the Regular Course 35 of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Before his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff, he was the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu. He was also a former Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole. He took over from Major General Leo Irabor.

Chief of Naval Staff

The new Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubaru, was born on April 22, 1966, and hails from Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

He enlisted into the Nigerian Navy on September 24, 1984, as a member of the Regular Course 36 and was commissioned Sub-Lieutenant on September 24, 1988.

He is an Underwater Warfare specialist with a sub-specialisation in Intelligence.

The senior officer has attended several Military courses which include: Sub Technical course and Officers Long course, both at the NNS QUORRA.

He also attended Junior Division 48/49 and Senior Course 26, both at AFCSC Jaji.

Other courses he attended include the National Defence Course, at the South African National Defence College.

Until his recent appointment as the CNS, he was the Director of Procurement, at the Defence Space Administration. The senior officer holds a PhD in Transport Management and a Masters Degree in Transport Management (Logistic Option), both from Ladoke Akintola University.

He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management; Fellow of the Certified Institute of Shipping; Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria, as well as a fellow of the National Defence College South Africa.

Read Admiral Zubaru has been awarded the Grand Service Star Distinguished Service Star, Passed Staff Course among several other decorations and awards.

Chief of Air Staff

The new Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, is currently the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command. He was born on 14 September 1965 in Enugu. He hails from Oshogbo Local Government Area of Osun State.

He enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force on 19 January 1984, as a member of 35 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy and was commissioned as Pilot Officer on 20 December 1986.

He started his Primary Flying Training at 301 Flying Training School, FTS Kaduna from 1987 to 1989. He did Basic Flying Training at 303 FTS Kano from 1990 to 1992 and Tactical Fighter Training at 99 Air Combat Training Group (99 ACTG) Kainji from 1993to 9999. Thereafter, he went for the Instructor Pilot Course at 301 FTS Kaduna from 2004 to 2005.

The senior officer has attended several military courses which include: Junior Division Course at Armed Forces Command Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji; Senior Division Course at Defence Services Staff College India; Defence Course at National Defence University China, Aircraft Accident Investigation in Civil Airline at NCAT Zaria and Aircraft Accident Investigation Course at Karachi, Pakistan.

