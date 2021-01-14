Pressure piles on Lampard, as Chelsea reportedly hold talks with candidates

Kindly Share This Story:

A report claims that Chelsea have held talks with several candidates as they prepare to give Frank Lampard the boot at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have only mustered four points from a possible 18 in the Premier League over the last six matches, having looked like possible title contenders earlier on in the season.

The defeat to Manchester City ten days ago leaves them ninth in the Premier League table after 17 games,, as Lampard’s fate hangs in the balance following a poor run.

The pressure is even greater on Lampard as he was allowed to splurge over £200m on signings over the summer in a huge recruitment drive.

And SportBild (via Sport Witness) go big on the speculation over Lampard’s future in their latest edition on Wednesday.

The German newspaper claims that Lampard’s days are ‘numbered’ at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea ‘intensifying’ talks with five candidates.

Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann and Massimiliano Allegri are the ‘most hotly discussed’ as the Blues eye a replacement, while Brendan Rodgers and Ralf Rangnick are also named.

RB Leipzig head coach Nagelsmann is their ‘desired solution’ as they look to replace Lampard as the German brings a clear knowledge of how to improve younger players, such as Kai Havertz, who Chelsea bought from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

There has been contact with Tuchel, who recently left his job at Paris Saint-Germain, while they have been ‘holding most talks’ with Allegri.

The report adds that it is not results, but Lampard’s failure to implement an improved style of football, that is frustrating the Chelsea board.

The Blues hierarchy has ‘no confidence’ in him with SportBild calling Lampard a ‘mediocre coach’ and it is made clear that Roman Abramovich wants to bring in a manager that can ‘lead it to titles’.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: