Pressure mounts on Police Affairs Ministry over IGP Adamu’s successor

As the race for a successor to Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police hots up, pressure is currently mounting on the Police Affairs ministry on who to succeed the current IGP.

It was gathered that senior officials in the ministry are currently divided on the succession battle.

While one camp is working towards extending the tenure of Adamu, the other camp wants a fresh and younger officer to take over the office of the number one police officer in the country

Its was further gathered from a source in the police that the next IGP will be chosen from officers in the rank of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

The source further said going by the tradition, the Deputy Inspector General of Police may go with the substantive IGP by the time he retires next month.

”The minister is under intense pressure to either recommend tenure extension for IGP Adamu or recommend a fresh and younger officer from the rank of the AIGs to succeed him”, the source said.

The source said, ”The succession battle in the police is real. Presently, camps in the ministry are divided. There are those who are routing for the extension of the tenure of IGP Adamu and there are also those who want a fresh and experienced officer to take over among the AIGs.

”The minister is under intense pressure on the succession battle. You know it has not been in the tradition of the police to extend tenure of the IGP once it expires and in addition, the current police act is clear on that.

”It is even better for Adamu to go, if you consider the clamour for the change of Service Chiefs because if the IGP is to be chosen from those within the rank of the AIG, a southerner is the most qualified which will be a plus for this government, if the next IGP should come from the south.”

