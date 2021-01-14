Port-Harcourt woman becomes a millionaire in Pure Bliss promo

Kindly Share This Story:

Mrs. Gold Nbinye, a resident of Port Harcourt, had been facing a tough year. The Covid-19 pandemic had reduced her income. She was finding it extremely challenging to sustain and run her small business. It was one of those regular afternoons when Mrs Gold went out to the market for weekly household shopping along with her daughter. She did not have even the slightest idea that mother luck would be shining for her on that very day and change her life.

During this trip to the market, her daughter persuaded her to buy Pure Bliss biscuits which they both enjoyed. When she bought the pack, she saw it was a Pure Bliss Millionaire Promotion pack and on opening it she saw a code inside the pack. Mrs. Gold normally does not believe in promotions and calls it a ‘foul play’. But on this day, she decided to participate because this promotion seemed as an opportunity to improve her financial situation. So, she texted the code to the designated number.

The decision proved to be extremely fruitful as she ended up winning 1 Million Naira courtesy of Pure Bliss millionaire promotion. Mrs. Gold stated that she could not believe she won until she was contacted by aPure Bliss representative.

“I thought they were joking when they called me. I have worked for 8years and I have never saved 1 million naira before. I can’t believe I’ll be counting millions that I wouldn’t have to pay back. I want to say a big thank you to Pure Bliss for brightening my day and that of my family” she said.

Customers just like Mrs Gold who have participated in the promotion are winning fantastic prizes including free airtime, LED TVs, smartphones and cash prizes.

Prizes are still up for grabs as the promotion will run until January 31, 2021 or while stock lasts.To be a part of the campaign, simply buy any Pure Bliss biscuit, look inside and send the code via text to 34778 and 08135053864 on WhatsApp and you can also be among the people to win N1,000,000.

