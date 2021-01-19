Popular hair merchant finally shares adorable photos with daughter

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian businesswoman and Chief Executive Officer of BO Hairs, Onuzurike Oluomachi recently took to her Instagram page to share photos of her cute daughter ‘Mila Obianujuaku Nwankwo.’

Her caption read “Y’all meet my mini-bo. This is after one week of carrying face for husbandman in order to allow me to post my own child oo, that I carried for ten months” she wrote.

Also read:

Bo Hairs caters to women of style who love quality products. For the beauty-preneur, a good human hair adds class to a woman’s look.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: